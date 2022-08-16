Demi Moore Wears Hot Pink Bikini While 'Soaking Up Summer' on a Boat

Demi Moore is summer-ing in style.

On Monday, the actress and best-selling author took to Instagram to show off her latest swimsuit moment — a hot pink string bikini, worn with a sunflower yellow button-up shirt for a pop of color. She accessorized the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

"Soaking up summer," she captioned the photo, in which she posed on a boat which appears to be Europe where she is currently filming.

Many of her celebrity friends complimented the star's stunning snapshot including Rita Wilson, Maye Musk and Emma Heming Willis (wife to Moore's ex-husband Bruce Willis) who commented, "and it looks good on you!" alongside flame and heart-eyes emojis.

Moore's daughter, Rumer Willis, 34, also hyped up her mom writing, "You're such a hottie mama, my god."

Only days before, she shared another bikini outfit of the day post on Instagram, this one starring pup Pilaf. In the photo, she sported the black Tropez crochet one-piece from her July collaboration with Andie Swim.

Moore and swimwear are a match made in style heaven, considering she told PEOPLE in July she has between "400 and 500 swimsuits" stashed in her closet.

When partnering with Andie and its Vice president of Brand and Design Michelle Copelman for her capsule collection, the star strived to create empowering pieces.

"For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it's their tummy or other areas of the body," Moore told PEOPLE. "They don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older."

She also revealed that she was inspired by the "elegance and glamor" of vintage bathing suits that were designed for women to feel "sexy and empowered and comfortable" without revealing a lot of skin.

"The workmanship that went into the vintage suits is extraordinary. And some of them, you can't actually believe are swimwear. So the idea is: How do we make a woman wear something that feels good and playful and sexy that is also creating security and confidence and still has style? That was our goal,' she said.

When it came to crafting bikini bottoms made for everyone, Moore also looked to Rumer and her two other daughters, Tallulah Willis, 28, and Scout Willis, 30.

"I tend to have a preference for a much more '70s cut — I like to wear my bottoms very more low cut, and all of my daughters much prefer a very high cut, '90s. And I wanted to make sure that just because that isn't my preference, that I didn't exclude that. We tried to create a bottom that could be worn both ways."

Moore's fashion sense is both a testament of her personal style aesthetic and her inner confidence, the star previously telling PEOPLE that her age is "liberating."

"Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59 and you're already thinking, 'Well, I'm going to be 60.' It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever."