Demi Moore Says It Was 'Important' to Star Alongside Daughters in New Andie Swimwear Campaign

Demi Moore keeps her girls close.

The actress stars in a new Andie swimwear TOGETHER campaign alongside her three daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis: Tallulah Willis, 27, Scout Willis, 29, and Rumer Willis, 32. Posting photos from the familial photoshoot, Demi said it was "important" for her to share the empowering moment with her daughters.

"Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I've been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness," the Ghost actress, 58, wrote. "Especially sharing it with my daughters!"

"It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign," she added, "and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

In another Instagram upload, Demi said the campaign represents "togetherness and showing up for the people you love," so it "was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most."

Rumer wrote on her Instagram page that it was a "dream come true" to "share this with the incredible women in my family," noting in another post that the "ladies of the Moore Willis Clan [are] coming to heat up your summer" with the stunning images.

Additionally, Scout said photographer Cass Bird "captured the moments in between, the true intimacy of our family" with the snapshots.

Melanie Travis, founder and CEO of Andie, told PEOPLE in a statement that enlisting Demi and her daughters for this campaign "felt exactly right" for their "cross-generational brand." Said Travis, "The whole thing happened very organically, and I'm thrilled to have grown a tight-knit relationship with Demi and her daughters in the process. I think this is just the beginning of many exciting things we can do together."

"There were a lot of great moments on set," Travis added. "One of my favorite moments came toward the end of the day. It was about 5:30 p.m., getting close to magic hour. We knew we had been creating something really special all day, so despite the long day our energy was high. We decided to order cheeseburgers and fries."