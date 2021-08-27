Demi Moore Declares It's a 'Red Hot Summer' as She Poses in a One-Piece Swimsuit

In the photo, a sun-kissed Demi Moore leans forward as her waist-length brunette locks fall over her shoulder

Demi Moore isn't letting go of summer just yet!

On Thursday, the 58-year-old actress shared a photo from her new Andie swimwear TOGETHER campaign featuring herself in a sizzling red one-piece suit. The fiery swimwear features spaghetti straps and a string belt around her waist.

In the photo, a sun-kissed Demi leans forward as her waist-length brunette locks fall over her shoulder.

"Red hot summer," Demi captioned the photo. Her followers were feeling the heat too, leaving tons of fire emojis in the comments section of the post. One user told the actress she looked "absolutely gorgeous."

demi moore Credit: cass bird

Demi stars in the campaign alongside her three daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis: Tallulah Willis, 27, Scout Willis, 29, and Rumer Willis, 32. She previously posted photos from the familial photoshoot, saying it was "important" for her to share the empowering moment with her daughters.

"Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I've been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness," the Ghost actress, 58, wrote. "Especially sharing it with my daughters!"

"It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign," she added, "and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

In another Instagram upload, Demi said the campaign represents "togetherness and showing up for the people you love," so it "was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most."

Demi Moore Says It Was 'Important' to Star Alongside Daughters in New Andie Swimwear Campaign Credit: Cass Bird

Rumer wrote on her Instagram page that it was a "dream come true" to "share this with the incredible women in my family," noting in another post that the "ladies of the Moore Willis Clan [are] coming to heat up your summer" with the stunning images.