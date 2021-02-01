How Demi Moore Prepped Her Skin Before Her Surprise Fendi Runway Appearance

Demi Moore knows the importance of good skin care.

On Sunday, days after making an appearance on the runway during Paris Fashion Week, the actress, 58, gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at what her beauty routine consists of ahead of a major runway show, highlighting an important part of her skin regimen.

In a photograph captured by model and actress Cara Delevingne, the mother of three is seen posing beside her daughter Scout Willis as the duo each don face masks before the show.

"Pre-show prep," Moore wrote in the caption of the post.

Last week, Moore opened Kim Jones' debut couture collection for Fendi, wearing an off-the-shoulder silk suit with a peplum hemline.

The Ghost actress wore her signature long dark hair pulled back to spotlight waist-length earrings as she walked the futuristic runway surrounded by glass walls.

The creative director of both Fendi and Dior Hommes continued, "I have friends that just buy couture clothes, and they don't buy big ball gowns. They buy real clothes; things that fit their bodies," explaining that he was interested in "the movement and freedom of things" when designing the collection.

Moore has been open about her skincare routine in years past and even shared that her biggest skincare secret is knowing that beauty starts from within herself.

While speaking on a Goop panel with founder Gwyneth Paltrow back in 2019, Moore said she doesn't "have any super big secret," but noted, "I definitely think beauty starts on the inside," according to W Magazine.

"You can do anything you want to the outside, but if the inside isn't looking or feeling good, then I don't know if anything you do on the outside is going to be good enough," she continued.