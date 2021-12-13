The 59-year-old actress showed off her barefaced complexion during a bath

Demi Moore's Glowy Bath Photo Garners Awe from Friends and Family: 'Oh My God, Skin!'

Demi Moore's getting lots of love for her glowing selfie.

The 59-year-old actress showed off her barefaced skin as she relaxed while taking a bath over the weekend. As she took a few moments to zen out, Moore decided to snap a selfie to share on Instagram.

"Early morning hot bath and meditation. Solitude and Wind Songs 🤍," Moore wrote as she smiled softly at the camera.

The star's friends and family filled the comments section complementing her complexion. "Oh my godddddddd skin skin skinnnn," wrote her daughter Scout Willis, 30. Actress Debi Mazer said, "Fresh!💯."

"Gorgeous," added Tommy Dorfman.

Moore has previously shared a few sexy bikini selfies that also garnered attention on social media.

In one pic posted earlier this year, the star stood in her bedroom and took a mirror selfie in the two-piece swimsuit, while in another she posed in the shade outside with her arms raised up toward her head.

"Getting ready for another day in paradise," Moore captioned the Instagram post, which also included a beautiful shot of the Aegean Sea.

She also proudly posed alongside her three daughters, Tallullah Willis, 27, Rumer Willis, 33, and Scout, in July when they unveiled a new Andie swimwear TOGETHER campaign. When Moore posted photos from the special photo shoot, she explained how "important" it felt to model swimwear alongside her daughters.

"Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I've been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness," the Ghost actress wrote. "Especially sharing it with my daughters!"