Striptease 2020? Demi Moore, 57, Stuns in Sexy Lingerie and Fishnets at Savage X Fenty Show
The actress stripped down to some black lacy intimates as she joined Rihanna's star-studded fashion spectacular
Demi Moore brought out her sexy side for Rihanna's reimagined Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show.
Joining a slew of other stars like Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Normani, Paris Hilton and more at RiRi's Savage X Fenty spectacular, which started streaming Oct. 2 on Prime Video, Moore, 57, wowed as she lounged on a rotating bed wearing nothing more than a sexy lace bodysuit, fishnet stockings and a diamond choker alongside a group of other lingerie-clad models during the show.
Moore shared a short clip from the star-studded event on her Instagram feed which showed her twirling her head around while the other models sensually danced around her.
After the show, Moore posed with Hadid, who also modeled in the event and got decked out in a plunging bra, garter skirt, thigh-high boots and a layered diamond necklace.
Before the show, Rihanna told PEOPLE that the goal of her lingerie fashion event is to celebrate all body types and backgrounds.
RELATED: Rihanna Reinvents Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie Show for a Pandemic Era: 'I'm Proud of My Team'
"Inclusivity has always been a part of our brand. That’s not a 'right now' thing. It's sad that it’s right now for most brands," she said. "But that's always been who I am. It's always been how I operate with everything I've done creatively, whether it's makeup or lingerie. I get really excited to see people be a part of my brand. It’s not like I went into it thinking, 'Let's make a movement.' I feel great that there are women that are feeling like they see themselves on the stage for the first time. And if we can continue to expand on that, we’ve done more than we really started out trying to do."