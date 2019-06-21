Demi Moore Wears Hat Designed by Kate Middleton and Megan Markle's Go-To Milliner at the Royal Ascot

Demi Moore has done it again!

On Friday, the 56-year-old actress attended her second major royal event, making her debut at the Royal Ascot, the annual horse-racing event in Ascot, England, which is attended by many members of the royal family.

The actress looked sophisticated as could be as she stepped out, opting for a curve-hugging green dress, which she accessorized with a pair of black slingback heels and a matching purse. Keeping with the royal trends, Moore also wore a chic black hat, which featured an elaborate pink floral detail on one side.

Ahead of the event, Moore shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the exquisite headpiece was created.

“SNEAK PEEK-The master @philiptreacy working his hat magic and letting his genius come out to play for my first Royal Ascot experience! So honored!!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and the famed milliner, whose designs are frequently worn by numerous royals, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

As the annual event kicked off on Tuesday, several members of the royal family joined Queen Elizabeth to kick the celebration off, including Prince William, his wife Kate, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Eugenie — whose royal wedding Moore attended last October.

For her day one outing, Kate also wore one of Treacy’s designs, opting for a cornflower hat with a flower detail, which perfectly matched her elegant blue Elie Saab dress.

Moore also turned to the distinguished milliner when she made her surprise appearance at Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank last October.

Hours after the actress was seen arriving at Windsor Castle wearing a maroon dress and a matching fascinator, the actress shared her first-ever Instagram post, where she thanked her glam team for making her feel like royalty herself.

“Stella, this is for you,” Moore said in the video, referencing British designer Stella McCartney, who designed her maroon dress. “I’m just back from the wedding… I just have to say thank you so much. I felt so beautiful, so comfortable. I felt like a princess today. Thank you, thank you to your whole team. You guys were amazing.”

Moore also went on to show appreciation for the designers behind the rest of her outfit, notably her elegant fascinator.

“Philip Treacy, you’re genius. This hat… we need to get my incredible shoes too,” she said, ending the video by blowing a kiss to the camera.

Moore is a longtime friend of Eugenie’s parents, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew, and the actress has even attended a birthday celebration for Princess Beatrice, their eldest daughter, in the past.