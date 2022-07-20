In an exclusive interview in this week's issue of PEOPLE, the star opens up about looking ahead to her 60th birthday in November, her first-ever fashion partnership and writing her own style rules

Demi Moore Is Psyched to Turn 60: 'I Feel More Alive and Present Than Ever'

Demi Moore has made her mark. She's shaved her head, mastered a one-arm push-up, fought for pay equity in Hollywood and bared her soul in a bestselling memoir. Now, as she gears up to celebrate her 60th birthday in November, she's taking on a new challenge: designing a collection for the inclusive swimwear brand Andie and modeling her own creations (bikinis included!) for the campaign.

For Moore, 59, the Demi Moore x Andie capsule is about, well, more than a great-fitting bikini — it's about breaking outdated rules of what women should and shouldn't wear after a certain age.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's changing this idea that women become less desirable as we get older," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "We don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy."

Demi Moore with andie swim Demi Moore with andie swim

Left: Credit: courtesy andie Right: Credit: courtesy andie

For the multi-hyphenate superstar, embracing her age has been "liberating."

When asked what she looks forward to most about turning 60 later this year, she tells PEOPLE: "Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59 and you're already thinking, 'Well, I'm going to be 60.' It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever."

As her 40-year career acting continues to endure, Moore, who is currently shooting a film in Europe, says she still can't get used to hearing her name and the word "icon" in the same sentence.

"To hear that in relation to yourself seems a bit out-of-body," she says. "I feel flattered and a bit like, that doesn't feel like me, but I like it. To me, what an icon has always signified is somebody who's paved a way and marked something that has moved people or had impact that has been positive. And in that regard, I feel really proud to be put in a category that would be related to that."

When it comes to her style sense, the movie star admits that while she loves to play dress up, at-home in sweats is where she shines.

"I do appreciate fashion, and I have a relationship with designers who I respect and admire. But I still feel like a little kid who gets to dress up and who I am at heart is a grubby 12-year-old boy who really likes to just be comfortable and wear baggy clothes."

While at her Idaho home during the pandemic with her blended family — daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, plus ex-husband Bruce Willis, 67, and his wife Emma Heming Willis, 46, and children Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 — Moore spent most of her time in overalls.

"When I'm in Idaho, it's generally overalls all day, every day," Moore tells PEOPLE. "That's as much me as wearing a super-gorgeous red carpet gown or a chic designer outfit front row at fashion week."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis attend Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' Book Party on September 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop) Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Moore also turns to her three girls for dressing tips and beyond, citing them as her "biggest teachers."

"It is a mutual exchange of style inspiration," she says. "When they're being themselves, that's the most inspiring for me. I saw my youngest daughter wearing this vintage Japanese silk robe out, and I looked at it and said, "Is that from my storage?" And she said, "Yes, I liberated it." At the end it's going to all go to them anyway, so why not let them dip in?"