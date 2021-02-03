Demi Moore Calls Fendi Runway Appearance a 'Teenage Fantasy Fulfilled' in Chat with Naomi Campbell
The 58-year-old actress made a surprise runway cameo during Fendi's spring/summer 2021 show last week
Walking the runway was a dream come true for Demi Moore!
While chatting with Naomi Campbell for the supermodel's YouTube series No Filter with Naomi, the 58-year-old actress opened up about her surprise runway cameo for Fendi during Paris Fashion Week.
"It didn't hit me until afterward that it was really a teenage fantasy fulfilled," Moore said. "I took a moment and I thought, 'Oh my God, I just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever.'"
"I literally felt like a little kid," the Golden Globe nominee added of opening the show and making her runway debut.
Last week, the Ghost actress surprised fans when she was the first model to strut down Kim Jones' debut couture collection for Fendi, wearing an off-the-shoulder silk suit with a peplum hemline.
Her signature long dark hair was pulled back to spotlight waist-length earrings as she walked the futuristic runway surrounded by glass walls
After Moore, a parade of famous faces — including Campbell, Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne, Christy and James Turlington and Kate and Lila Moss — modeled pieces from the spring/summer 2021 line.
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.
During her chat with Moore, Campbell called the Jan. 26 runway a "very special show," despite the unprecedented circumstances due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Even though there was no audience, it felt like there was an audience to me, there was no difference to me," the British supermodel, 50, said. "I think also because of the way the set was built, everyone having their own individual boxes, you won't have seen the audience anyway."
Moore agreed, "It felt special for me because it felt less that it was entirely about the clothes but it was more about the full story. It felt very magical."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Jones told Vogue that his first-ever Fendi couture collection was inspired by "the reality of what women around me are wearing."
The creative director of both Fendi and Dior Hommes added, "I have friends that just buy couture clothes, and they don't buy big ball gowns. They buy real clothes; things that fit their bodies," explaining that he was interested in "the movement and freedom of things" when designing the collection.