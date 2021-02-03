Demi Moore Calls Fendi Runway Appearance a 'Teenage Fantasy Fulfilled' in Chat with Naomi Campbell

Walking the runway was a dream come true for Demi Moore!

"It didn't hit me until afterward that it was really a teenage fantasy fulfilled," Moore said. "I took a moment and I thought, 'Oh my God, I just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever.'"

"I literally felt like a little kid," the Golden Globe nominee added of opening the show and making her runway debut.

Last week, the Ghost actress surprised fans when she was the first model to strut down Kim Jones' debut couture collection for Fendi, wearing an off-the-shoulder silk suit with a peplum hemline.

Her signature long dark hair was pulled back to spotlight waist-length earrings as she walked the futuristic runway surrounded by glass walls

During her chat with Moore, Campbell called the Jan. 26 runway a "very special show," despite the unprecedented circumstances due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Even though there was no audience, it felt like there was an audience to me, there was no difference to me," the British supermodel, 50, said. "I think also because of the way the set was built, everyone having their own individual boxes, you won't have seen the audience anyway."

Moore agreed, "It felt special for me because it felt less that it was entirely about the clothes but it was more about the full story. It felt very magical."

Jones told Vogue that his first-ever Fendi couture collection was inspired by "the reality of what women around me are wearing."