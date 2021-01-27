The 58-year-old actress modeled an off-the-shoulder silk suit with a peplum hemline from the Italian label's spring/summer 2021 collection

Demi Moore Goes High-Fashion Model on Fendi Runway: See Her Surprising Catwalk Cameo!

After making a surprise appearance at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show in November, Demi Moore is back on the runway during Paris Fashion Week.

The actress, 58, opened Kim Jones' debut couture collection for Fendi on Tuesday wearing an off-the-shoulder silk suit with a peplum hemline. Moore wore her signature long dark hair pulled back to spotlight waist-length earrings as she walked the futuristic runway surrounded by glass walls.

The creative director of both Fendi and Dior Hommes continued, "I have friends that just buy couture clothes, and they don't buy big ball gowns. They buy real clothes; things that fit their bodies," explaining that he was interested in "the movement and freedom of things" when designing the collection.

Much like Moore, Jones sent Kate, 47, down the runway in dramatic drop earrings falling all the way down to her chest, as well as an elegant pewter gown with embellishments at the hem.

Kate's 18-year-old daughter Lila stepped on the catwalk in a sheer, silver beaded caped gown with a draped train worn over a bodysuit and accessorized with a matching headpiece and knee-high boots.

After the traditional runway show, Kate and Lila modeled their high-fashion Fendi ensembles inside a socially-distant glass box together while attendees walked with their protective face coverings on and viewed models up-close.

While other models stayed individually in the glass boxes due to coronavirus regulations, Kate and Lila were able to pose together since they live in the same household.