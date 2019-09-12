Demi Moore, 56, Poses Nude on the Cover of Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore bared it all for Bazaar!

The actress, 56, stripped down completely nude for Harper’s Bazaar‘s October 2019 cover wearing nothing more than an oversize hot pink Lynn Paid hat and a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond bracelet. Moore sits smiling in front of a pool with her hair worn down in loose waves and her chest concealed by her arms.

Moore’s cover marks the first time she’s posed in the buff for a magazine since her iconic 1991 Vanity Fair cover, when she posted completely naked while pregnant with her second daughter.

Image zoom Mariano Vivanco

“Thank goodness people remember the photo, they don’t remember the article,” Moore jokingly told Harper’s Bazaar.

In the interview, Moore also opened up about raising daughters, Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 25.

Image zoom Mariano Vivanco

“My daughters offered me an opportunity to start to change the generational pattern,” she told the magazine. “To be able to break the cycles …’ Motherhood, she says, was her only absolute goal and the only destiny she can be sure she’s fulfilled, and that includes ‘mothering myself.’”

Moore’s long-anticipated memoir, Inside Out, is out Sept. 24, and in it, the actress reveals details about her battle with addiction, issues with body image, and pain from her childhood.

“Inside Out is a story of survival, success, and surrender—as well as resilience,” according to the book’s press release. “[It’s] a wrenchingly honest portrayal of one woman’s at once ordinary and iconic life.”