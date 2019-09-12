Demi Moore, 56, Poses Nude on the Cover of Harper's Bazaar

The legendary actress stripped down on a magazine cover for the first time in nearly three decades

By Kaitlyn Frey
September 12, 2019 08:00 AM

Demi Moore bared it all for Bazaar!

The actress, 56, stripped down completely nude for Harper’s Bazaar‘s October 2019 cover wearing nothing more than an oversize hot pink Lynn Paid hat and a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond bracelet. Moore sits smiling in front of a pool with her hair worn down in loose waves and her chest concealed by her arms.

Moore’s cover marks the first time she’s posed in the buff for a magazine since her iconic 1991 Vanity Fair cover, when she posted completely naked while pregnant with her second daughter.

Mariano Vivanco

“Thank goodness people remember the photo, they don’t remember the article,” Moore jokingly told Harper’s Bazaar.

In the interview, Moore also opened up about raising daughters, Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 25.

Mariano Vivanco

“My daughters offered me an opportunity to start to change the generational pattern,” she told the magazine. “To be able to break the cycles …’ Motherhood, she says, was her only absolute goal and the only destiny she can be sure she’s fulfilled, and that includes ‘mothering myself.’”

Moore’s long-anticipated memoir, Inside Out, is out Sept. 24, and in it, the actress reveals details about her battle with addiction, issues with body image, and pain from her childhood.

Inside Out is a story of survival, success, and surrender—as well as resilience,” according to the book’s press release. “[It’s] a wrenchingly honest portrayal of one woman’s at once ordinary and iconic life.”

Advertisement

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.