Demi Moore Relaxes in an Animal-Print Bikini in Casual Makeup-Free Instagram with Her Dog

The two had a day in the sun

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 21, 2023 02:32 PM
Demi Moore
Photo: Demi Moore/Instagram (2)

Demi Moore and her pooch are having a little beach day.

The 60-year-old Charlie's Angels alum is having some much-needed rest and relaxation in an itty-bitty bikini with Guinness World Records' Shortest Dog nominee, Pilaf.

In an Instagram post shared Thursday, the actress is pictured sprawled out on an outdoor couch in a leopard-print two-piece swimsuit and sunglasses with little Pilaf perched comfortably on her chest.

She followed that first picture with another of the adorable duo, where she layered on a pair of denim shorts over the suit and squatted in the sand with her little pup in hand with surfboards and a beach house as the backdrop.

Moore fittingly captioned the pic, "Pilaf takes the beach 🏝️," and fans in the comment section couldn't get enough of the post. One fan hilariously wrote, "How are you both real?!" One fan jokingly wrote, "Lucky dog," and another even went as far as to write, "Pilaf is a much better dog name than it is a dish."

This post comes after she, Pilaf and her daughter Tallulah Willis rocked cheeky T-shirts and hats and one in support of Tallulah's dad, Bruce Willis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In one of the photos, the youngest of the Willis children poked fun at her "nepo baby" status by rocking a T-shirt that read, "All my sisters are nepo babies," which she paired with blue jeans and a crochet crown.

That look came right after the star wore another eye-catching graphic tee; only this one was in support of her famous father, who was recently diagnosed with dementia.

buuski/Instagram
buuski/Instagram

In the Instagram photo Tallulah shared, she is posed next to Moore and Pilaf, while wearing the tee with her dad's face and name from the movie The Return of Bruno. She captioned the photo, "Club Bruno !"

In the photo, Pilaf is placed in a small bag Moore has wrapped around her body, which makes sense for a dog that is smaller than a $100 dollar bill.

Moore shared a photo to her social media of Pilaf next to a $100 bill with the caption, "@guinnessworldrecords just announced the World's Shortest Dog today. I don't know about you but I think Pilaf might give Pearl a run for her money! Should we submit @pilaf.littlemouse??"

Related Articles
demi moore
Demi Moore Submits Her Chihuahua Pilaf for Guinness World Records' Shortest Dog Title
buuski/Instagram
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Pokes Fun at Nepo Baby Conversation with Cheeky T-Shirts
Kendall Jenner posts new cheeky bikini pic
Kendall Jenner Gets Cheeky in Her Latest Bikinigram — See the Steamy Pics!
Molly Sims Is ‘Assuming the Spring Break Position’ in Green String Bikini Photos
Molly Sims Is 'Assuming Spring Break Position' in Green String Bikini — See Her Pics!
Kevin Hart and All Four of His Kids Celebrate Easter on the Beach: 'Live, Love, Laugh'
How Stars Celebrated Easter 2023
Camila Cabello Posts Bikini Selfie After Rekindling Romance With Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello Wraps Up Her Steamy Coachella Weekend with New Bikini Selfies
Dua Lipa/Instagram
Dua Lipa Rocks Itty-Bitty Hello Kitty Bikini While 'Living on Island Time' During Tropical Getaway
Rita Ora/Instagram
Rita Ora Brings the Drama to the Beach in Her All-Black Bikini and Cover-Up Look
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwW3Zlpalz/. Blake Lively/Instagram
Blake Lively Poses in Bikini During Family Vacation with Ryan Reynolds After Welcoming 4th Baby
Pregnant Rumer Willis Glows in Black Gown at Political Action Dinner in Los Angeles
Pregnant Rumer Willis Glows in Black Gown at Political Action Event in L.A. — See the Photos!
Rumer Willis shows of baby bump
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Tan Bikini as She Relaxes Poolside — See Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwW3Zlpalz/. Blake Lively/Instagram
The Best Celebrity Swimsuit Photos of 2023
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' 5 Daughters: Everything to Know
Rumer Willis, scout willis, Tallulah willis
Pregnant Rumer Willis Has Baby Bump Cradled by Sisters Scout and Tallulah: '4 Best Friends'
Donna D’Errico attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Frank & Penelope"
Donna D'Errico Celebrates Birthday with Red Swimsuit Photo That Nods to Her 'Baywatch' Days
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' Relationship: A Look Back