Demi Moore Relaxes in an Animal-Print Bikini in Casual Makeup-Free Instagram with Her Dog

Demi Moore and her pooch are having a little beach day.

The 60-year-old Charlie's Angels alum is having some much-needed rest and relaxation in an itty-bitty bikini with Guinness World Records' Shortest Dog nominee, Pilaf.

In an Instagram post shared Thursday, the actress is pictured sprawled out on an outdoor couch in a leopard-print two-piece swimsuit and sunglasses with little Pilaf perched comfortably on her chest.

She followed that first picture with another of the adorable duo, where she layered on a pair of denim shorts over the suit and squatted in the sand with her little pup in hand with surfboards and a beach house as the backdrop.

Moore fittingly captioned the pic, "Pilaf takes the beach 🏝️," and fans in the comment section couldn't get enough of the post. One fan hilariously wrote, "How are you both real?!" One fan jokingly wrote, "Lucky dog," and another even went as far as to write, "Pilaf is a much better dog name than it is a dish."

This post comes after she, Pilaf and her daughter Tallulah Willis rocked cheeky T-shirts and hats and one in support of Tallulah's dad, Bruce Willis.

In one of the photos, the youngest of the Willis children poked fun at her "nepo baby" status by rocking a T-shirt that read, "All my sisters are nepo babies," which she paired with blue jeans and a crochet crown.

That look came right after the star wore another eye-catching graphic tee; only this one was in support of her famous father, who was recently diagnosed with dementia.

buuski/Instagram

In the Instagram photo Tallulah shared, she is posed next to Moore and Pilaf, while wearing the tee with her dad's face and name from the movie The Return of Bruno. She captioned the photo, "Club Bruno !"

In the photo, Pilaf is placed in a small bag Moore has wrapped around her body, which makes sense for a dog that is smaller than a $100 dollar bill.

Moore shared a photo to her social media of Pilaf next to a $100 bill with the caption, "@guinnessworldrecords just announced the World's Shortest Dog today. I don't know about you but I think Pilaf might give Pearl a run for her money! Should we submit @pilaf.littlemouse??"