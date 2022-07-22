Yes, that's really all her hair

Demi Moore Shares All (and We Mean All) Her Hair Secrets —Plus, Why She'll Never Cut It Again

Demi Moore is the heart — and hair — of Hollywood.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the screen and fashion icon opens up about her new Andie swimwear capsule (which she designed and modeled herself!), looking ahead to her milestone 60th birthday in November and her famous, hipbone-grazing hair.

Moore, 59, admits that while she used to be a total hair chameleon, she's now feels most herself with her long mane.

"I've done everything to my hair. I've shaved it. I've dyed it. I've had a bob. When I'm not working, I try to do as little to it as possible," she tells PEOPLE. "It's stressful even having someone touch it. If I don't have anywhere to go, I don't put heat on it—I just try to let it do its own thing. And I don't wash it too often."

demi moore Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

As for getting haircuts, the star says they are more like "dustings" to keep her strands healthy.

"I get regular tiny trims," she tells PEOPLE. "The rest comes from the inside out. You have to eat well, all those things."

Moore famously shaved her head for the 1997 film G.I. Jane, but says at this point in her career she'd be "hard-pressed" to pull off another drastic hair move.

"I think now that I'm older, I also know, I don't have anything to prove. So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig, she tells PEOPLE, adding that it's "also not as clear how it would grow back!"

One of her hero hair products helping her maintain length, hydrations and shine is, Kevin Murphy's Hydrate Me Rinse.

"When you have long hair, you need a [conditioning product] that's not too heavy," she shares. "I love Kevin Murphy."

Kevin Murphy Hydrate Me Rinse https://kevinmurphy.com.au/product/hydrate-me-rinse Credit: Courtesy Kevin Murphy

For Moore, having long hair is more than just a confidence booster — it's her own way of busting patriarchal myths that still have a hold over women.

"I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn't have long hair. And something about that stuck with me," she says. "Like who says? It made me feel like, well, if it can grow and it's not unhealthy, then why shouldn't we? I'm not comfortable with rules that don't seem to have any real meaning or justification."