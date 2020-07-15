Demi Moore Debuts Platinum Blonde, Shoulder-Length Hair for Upcoming Brave New World Role

"Tbh you blonde is a whole new truth I didn’t know I needed," Demi Moore's daughter, Tallulah Willis, wrote on Instagram

Demi Moore just ditched her signature brunette hair in a major way.

On Wednesday, the actress, 57, debuted a platinum shade and a shoulder-length chop, as she introduced her Brave New World character to fans and followers in a haunting Instagram photo.

“Meet Linda. #BraveNewWorld is streaming now on @peacocktv!” Moore (who stars in the futuristic series alongside Joseph Morgan, Alden Ehrenreich and Hannah John-Kamen) captioned the post.

It’s unclear if the actress actually bleached her hair for the new role, or if she’s just wearing a wig — but we're totally buying this dramatic transformation!

In the photo, Moore is sporting a deep side part style instead of her usual middle part, but she left her naturally dark eyebrows alone to create a striking contrast against the icy blonde hue.

Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis left three comments under the Instagram photo, seemingly loving her famous mom's new look.

"LINDAAAAAA," she wrote. "WE STANNNNN LINDA."

The 26-year-old (whom Moore shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis) also joked, "Tbh you blonde is a whole new truth I didn’t know I needed." While celebrity stylist Brad Goreski added, ""Ohhhh she’s BLONDE! Werk!"

Brave New World is out today on Peacock, a streaming platform by NBCUniversal that launched this summer. The show explores a futuristic and utopian society in London where everyone is at peace due to the prohibition of relationships, money and family.

In a teaser for the Peacock original, hopeful new world citizens are seen taking what appears to be a pill before their lives are transformed forever. The new world is idyllic, filled with greenery and blue skies.

"There's no pain there, John. Everyone fits. I've always wanted that for you," Moore's character Linda tells Ehrenreich's John the Savage before he transitions.

However, John quickly realizes that the new world isn't as perfect as everyone thinks, and residents begin to unravel.