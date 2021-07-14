The 58-year-old actress shared a slew of swimsuit snaps from her trip to Greece on Instagram

Demi Moore Shows Off Her Physique in Sexy Bikini Selfies: 'Another Day in Paradise'

Demi Moore's flaunting her fit physique during her getaway in Greece.

For the past two weeks the actress, 58, has soaked up the Santorini sunshine with daughter Rumer Willis, 32, and has been posting her fair share of stunning swimsuit pics.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Before heading out for the day, Moore recently snapped a few photos as she modeled a sexy black triangle bikini. In one pic, the star stood in her bedroom and took a mirror selfie in the two-piece swimsuit, while in another she posed in the shade outside with her arms raised up toward her head.

"Getting ready for another day in paradise," Moore captioned the Instagram post, which also included a beautiful shot of the Aegean Sea.

Demi Moore/Instagram Credit: Demi Moore/Instagram

A few days prior, Moore shared some more photos from the trip as she smiled wide in a colorful cover-up and neon lime one-piece swimsuit. "Ready, set, GO! Unveiling my fave piece and must-have — the Fiji. Love the tie back!#itdoesthebodygood," the actress said of the suit she wore from Andie swimwear.

Earlier this month, Moore unveiled her new Andie swimwear TOGETHER campaign alongside her three daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis: Tallulah Willis, 27, Scout Willis, 29, and Rumer.

When the actress posted photos from the special photo shoot, she said how "important" it felt to model swimwear alongside her daughters.

"Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I've been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness," the Ghost actress wrote. "Especially sharing it with my daughters!"

"It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign," she added, "and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

Rumer wrote on her Instagram page that it was a "dream come true" to "share this with the incredible women in my family," noting in another post that the "ladies of the Moore Willis Clan [are] coming to heat up your summer."