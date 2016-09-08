Demi Lovato's Two New Tattoos Are Huge - See Them Here!

Demi Lovato‘s second home? The tattoo parlor.

The “Confident” singer, who has a number of tats ranging from scripted sayings and a subtle smiley on her pinkie, added not one but two more to her growing body art collection earlier this week.

After hitting up celebrity tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurd, Lovato, 24, showed off her new ink in a series of Snapchat and Instagram videos.

So, what did she get? In the first reveal, Lovato debuted two medium-size blooming roses, etched into her forearm. The matching blooms now sit under her scripted “Stay” tattoo on her wrist.

But it was her second work of art that stood out the most, simply for its size. Bang Bang created a giant feather-accented, red-and-black dreamcatcher with the words “you make me beautiful” onto the singer’s right side (the design took up some serious real estate).

After the art was etched, Lovato tweeted: “Why is the feeling of getting tattooed so addicting?!”

With the addition of these two new tats, we can’t wait to see what’s next.