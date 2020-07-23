The couple's engagement comes less than four months after PEOPLE revealed they were dating

Demi Lovato is proudly showing off the newest addition to her jewelry collection — her mega-carat, jaw-dropping engagement ring!

The "I Love Me" songstress, 27, had her stunning diamond ring on full display in her latest Instagram Story posts after the singer’s boyfriend, Max Ehrich, popped the question on Wednesday, less than four months after PEOPLE revealed the couple was dating.

Holding each other closely as they shared a romantic kiss in the first video shared, Lovato captioned the clip,"LET'S GET MARRIED BABBYYYYY!!!!!!" alongside a series of heart-themed emojis.

In the next shot, the pop crooner is seen teary-eyed as she holds her manicured hand over her face, writing, "When you begin to actually process your evening and you realize you're ENGAGED TO YOUR SOULMATE!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The former Young and the Restless actor, 29, asked Lovato to marry him in Malibu, California, with a stunning diamond ring crafted by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco, that features a mega-carat emerald cut diamond stone flanked by two trapezoid diamond side stones.

Diamond expert Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, tells PEOPLE that the center stone appears to be approximately seven to nine carats, and estimates the price range of the sparkler to be between $200,000 to $300,000.

Sharing a series of photos taken shortly after Ehrich got down on one knee, Lovato opened up about saying "yes" to the man who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner," the bride-to-be wrote.

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato captioned the images. "It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all."

She added, "You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍."

Sharing similar images captured by photographer Angelo Kritikos, the actor explained he could not wait a moment longer without having the singer as his wife in his own Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," he captioned the set of photographs.

"Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu."