Demi Lovato Shows Off Her Freckles in Powerful Harper's Bazaar Photo Shoot

Demi Lovato‘s embraced her gorgeous freckled skin for her Harper’s Bazaar cover shoot.

The singer, 27, who usually loves a full face of makeup, showed off her natural side on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s May 2020 issue.

In one close up shot, Lovato gazes at the camera with what appears to be practically no foundation on her skin and only a small amount of bronze eye shadow, some mascara and a little bit of pink-nude lipstick.

Lovato’s Bazaar spread was shot by famed fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who served as the official photographer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding. Markle is also a champion of embracing her freckles and natural skin, something which Lubomirski always captures when working with her.

The star gets candid about her love life, supportive friends and her recovery from drug addiction and her overdose in the story. “My life motto was ‘powering through it,’” Lovato told the magazine. “But when you power through your life all day, every day for 10 years, you’re ignoring all that pain or you’re just trying not to self-destruct…. It’s not really living.

She added: “I’m feeling it out as things go. But I finally feel free.”

Earlier this year, Lovato shared her first fresh-faced photo in “years” to show fans what she looks like “85%-90% of the time.”

“Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all,” Lovato wrote alongside the selfie.

“This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. ? #ILoveMe,” she added.

Fans and friends immediately flooded the comments of the pop star’s post to praise her for the powerful message. “Stunning,” said country singer Kelsea Ballerini. One fan wrote: “Beautiful with or without makeup. Natural beauty.” Another said, “As always you look gorgeous!! LOVE your freckles ?❤️.”