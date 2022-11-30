Demi Lovato Shines in Elegant Off-the-Shoulder Gown That Showcases Her 'Love' and 'Fear' Tattoos

The "Melon Cake" singer posed in the stunning outfit while attending the UNICEF Gala at The Glasshouse on Tuesday in New York City

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 05:59 PM
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Demi Lovato made a gorgeous style statement at the 2022 UNICEF Gala.

While gracing the blue carpet at the event held at The Glasshouse in New York City on Tuesday, the "Melon Cake" singer posed in an elegant black and white off-the-shoulder gown by Hellessy, complete with opera gloves.

Adding some bling to the stunning look, Lovato, 30, sported David Yurman's Albion and Wheaton rings in sterling silver with pavé diamonds. Her stylist Dianne Garcia who put together the ensemble for the evening also paired the singer's outfit with matching footwear by Stuart Weitzman.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Joining other high-profile figures in support of the charity including actress Alyssa Milano, American gymnast Laurie Hernandez and fashion designer Christian Siriano, Lovato also showcased her "Love" and "Fear" tattoos — which she first debuted to the public earlier this year in May — on her shoulder, donning pink lipsticks and her recent signature short hair with bangs.

Sharing the look on her Instagram, Lovato also expressed her gratitude to the nonprofit in the caption, writing, "Thank you for having me @unicefusa 🖤."

The sighting comes after Lovato celebrated her first Thanksgiving together with her boyfriend Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) last week.

Lovato told her social media followers how "grateful" she was to spend the holiday with her new beau.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jutes was the subject of most of Lovato's Instagram stories on Thursday. First, the singers posed for a sweet mirror selfie in the bathroom. Lovato shared another selfie shortly after with the words "Grateful for this guy @jutesmusic," written over it.

The new couple enjoyed some time outside on Thanksgiving, as Lovato shared a photo of her new man and her dog in the car. "My boys," the singer wrote.

Lovato, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, has been coy about sharing her dating life on Instagram. On Nov. 22, the singer first referred to Jutes as her boyfriend on the app.

In August, PEOPLE revealed that Lovato was in a "healthy and happy relationship" with the musician. Since then, things have been heating up between the pair.

According to a source close to the couple, their shared experiences in the music industry, as well as their shared sobriety journey, have brought them closer.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."

