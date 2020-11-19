Demi Lovato Shaves Head into Edgy Mohawk: 'I Did a Thing'

The singer's style team noted her new look is confirmation that she is entering a new chapter of her life

Demi Lovato is feeling "Confident" after showing off a major hair transformation.

On Wednesday, the "I Love Me" singer debuted a fierce new hairstyle on Instagram, changing up her long locks to an edgy, half-shaved mohawk with an undercut.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She also dyed her hair from her natural brown to blonde, which she teased earlier this week by wearing a blonde wig during her hosting gig at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards.

The artist posted a series of pictures to show off her 'do, in which she posed in a black leather jacket with sheer sleeves and a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Image zoom Demi Lovato | Credit: Angelo Kritikos / @angelokritikos

Image zoom Demi Lovato | Credit: Angelo Kritikos / @angelokritikos

Image zoom Demi Lovato | Credit: Angelo Kritikos / @angelokritikos

She first teased the new look by sharing a photo of the shaved back of her head with the caption, "I did a thing ..."

Fans and famous friends of the 28-year-old couldn't get over her transformation and flocked to the comment section to compliment the artist.

"DEMI! This chop!!!!!! Gorg!" Ashley Graham wrote, while Lucy Hale responded, "Ohhhhh my God❤️"

Ruby Rose added, "Yes boo yes" and Kerry Washington commented, "Gorge"

"So good! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," Gabrielle Union replied, while Lisa Rinna chimed in with, "SHORT HAIR DON’T CARE 🙌🏼❤️"

Lovato's style team also noted that the singer's hairstyle is confirmation that she is entering a new chapter of her life. Her photographer Angelo Kritikos reposted the image, writing, "Already obsessed with this new era ..." and Lovato's wardrobe stylist Siena captioned her post, "And to the next chapter ..."

Amber Maynard Bolt, who cut and dyed the singer's locks, wrote on Instagram of Lovato's hair update: "There is something about changing your hair so drastically that allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought!"

Bolt used Pureology professional color care to pull off the hair change. According to a press release, Lovato got rid of her extensions and underwent a two-day process for the complete color and cut change by Bolt and Paul Norton.

On Sunday, Lovato wore several different ensembles while hosting the People's Choice Awards, choosing curve-hugging, sequin-embellished looks throughout the show.

The singer kicked things off on a high note, walking the red carpet in a sequin Naeem Khan ensemble, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Peter Marco rings, and Nickho Rey earrings.

To start the show, Lovato slipped on her second outfit of the night: an Elie Saab long-sleeve gown covered in sequins that featured a slit up with the center, Jimmy Choo shoes, Peter Marco jewelry, and a blonde wig with loose curls.

Image zoom Credit: Getty (5)

Lovato continued to wow in the fashion department after a successful opening monologue — for her third outfit, she wore a glamorous Halpern multi-colored mini dress, metallic-toe Gianvito Rossi pumps, Nickho Rey earrings and Eriness rings.

Next, she switched things up with an Alexandre Vauthier metallic wrap dress that featured a billowy top and a curve-hugging asymmetrical skirt.