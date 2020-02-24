Demi Lovato Goes Makeup-Free in Glowing Bareface Selfie, Says She's 'Proud of My Booty Chin'

Demi Lovato is embracing the no-makeup look — and she’s loving it.

The singer, 27, started off her week by showing her glowing skin with a #MakeupFreeMonday post on Instagram. “Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all,” Lovato wrote alongside the selfie.

Even though fans often see the star completely made up in full hair and makeup for red carpet events and performances, she said she usually likes to just let her skin breathe.

“This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. 🖤 #ILoveMe,” Lovato wrote.

Both fans and friends flooded the comments of the pop star’s post to praise her for the powerful message. “Stunning. 💗,” said country singer Kelsea Ballerini. Lovato’s manager Scooter Braun commented, “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏.”

One fan wrote: “Beautiful with or without makeup. Natural beauty.” Another said, “As always you look gorgeous!! LOVE your freckles 😍❤️.”

Despite her recent successes, including an emotional Grammys performance of her new track “Anyone” and a powerful rendition of the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV, Lovato has been quietly battling confidence issues and opened up about it just last week.

When her appearance on Ashley Graham‘s podcast Pretty Big Deal was released, Lovato wrote a message to fans about her struggles on her Instagram Story.

“Woke up feeling not super confident even tho my PBD episode just came out,” she said. “Let this be a reminder to anyone struggling out there — this life is a journey with tons of ups and downs but you can’t give up. I deal with s—t on the daily but I know I’m gonna be okay with God on my side.”

“Also you guys, my friends and family are pretty helpful too 😝😝😝,” she added.

During her sit-down with Graham, Lovato said that she will no longer “destroy” her mental health in order to maintain a certain look “I haven’t worn a pair of jeans in forever because I don’t like jeans, they don’t make me feel great right now,” she said. “And I don’t have to f—ing wear jeans if I don’t want to.”

Lovato also revealed that she doesn’t know her current weight, which has allowed her to feel incredibly liberated.

“I finally feel like I have freedom from it because I literally don’t know my weight,” said the star. “And it’s the most free that I’ve ever felt in my whole life.”