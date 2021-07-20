Demi Lovato Shares Post-Sex Scene Lingerie Pic: a 'Burst of Body Confidence' Made Them Feel 'Sexy Enough'

The star admitted they "don’t always feel good in my skin" but had a "burst of body confidence" after shooting a scene for the new NBC series, Hungry

Demi Lovato isn't often one to post lots of scantily-clad selfies all over social media. But after filming their first-ever sex scene on set of their upcoming NBC comedy series, Hungry, the star's "burst" of confidence inspired them to try something different.

Reclining in a push-up black bra and matching bottoms, Lovato, 28, snapped a selfie showing off her body while gazing at the camera. "Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately. Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that," the star captioned the Instagram post.

Lovato admitted that they "rarely ever showed my arms before" but was proud to say "now I'm in this! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL)."



They continued, "I don't always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that! It's important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex 😂🖤."

Lovato, who came out as nonbinary in May, has been candid about their self-image and how it's changed over time.

"I really believe that when I overdosed in 2018, it was because I was ignoring my truth. I went to such great lengths to suppress who I really am to fit this sexy, feminine pop star and actress image that others had assigned for me that I never truly identified with," they told PEOPLE in June. "I did it though because I thought that's how it was supposed to be."

Recently, Lovato shared a makeup-free bath selfie on Instagram and told their followers how they love embracing a natural appearance. "I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked. Just me in my purest form," they captioned the post.