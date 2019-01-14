Demi Lovato Serves as Childhood Friend's Bridesmaid: See Her Gorgeous Look!

Deirdre Durkan
January 14, 2019 04:25 PM

After two decades of friendship, Demi Lovato made a special appearance at her childhood friend’s wedding play the role of bridesmaid!

Five months after her drug overdose, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 26, took to Instagram to share a glam selfie, which showed off her black lace dress, plunging neckline and black nail polish.

She paired the look with a diamond necklace and matching earrings, while keeping her hair down in loose waves for the beautiful ceremony in Florida.

“I was a bridesmaid yesterday for my sister/ former babysitter/friend of 23 years,” Lovato captioned the photo of herself on Monday. “What a perfect wedding for a perfect couple!!”

Throughout the ceremony, the singer documented adorable moments between the newlyweds in a series of Instagram stories and wrote, “Congrats to my sis @jennaschubart and her new hubby Lee!!”

When she wasn’t recording the bride and groom, she affectionately recorded her mom and stepfather’s dance moves. Lovato confirmed it was a family affair with by sharing a selfie with her “baby sis,” Madison De La Garza.

 

Demi Lovato/Instagram

The “Confident” singer’s return to social media has been gradual after being hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. for 12 days following a drug overdose at her Hollywood Hills home last July.

She remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks before being released to seek in-patient treatment.

She has only shared a few pictures since leaving rehab, including one of herself voting at a polling place on Election Day and a “sweaty” selfie after an intense martial arts session.

“So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year,” she shared a special message with fans on New Year’s Eve in an Instagram Story.  “I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones.”

Demi Lovato/Instagram; Inset: Getty

The Disney Channel alum first broke her silence on social media Aug. 5 when she shared an update on her health following her hospitalization. (The post has since been deleted.)

RELATED: Demi Lovato and Clothing Designer Henry Levy ‘Kissed Throughout Dinner’ on Date Night: Source

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added, before praising her fans for standing by her through the difficult time.”

“To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” Lovato said.

