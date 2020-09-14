Demi Lovato Says She 'Definitely' Won't Wear a White Dress on Her Wedding Day

The singer already knows what she won't be wearing when she walks down the aisle

Demi Lovato doesn't plan on going for a traditional look on her wedding day.

The "OK Not to Be OK" singer, 28, who got engaged to actor Max Ehrich in July, already has an idea of what she won't wear when she walks down the aisle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have my image for what I would want it to [look like] if I got to do a big celebration. I don't wanna give it away but it's definitely not a white dress," Lovato told PopCrush.

Even though Lovato and Ehrich haven't decided whether they want to throw a big bash or just elope, the singer said she has started "looking at dresses." But she's mostly focused on making sure the actually wedding ceremony is as special as it can be. "I want to keep it sacred between me and him," Lovato said.

Image zoom Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich Max Ehrich Instagram

Lovato and Ehrich got engaged on July 22, less than four months after PEOPLE revealed they were dating. Ehrich, 29, asked the singer to marry him in Malibu, California, with a stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco.

After he popped the question, Lovato shared a series of photos from their beachside proposal on Instagram and opened up about saying "yes" to the man who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself.

Image zoom Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Angelo Kritikos

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," the singer wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato and Fiancé Max Ehrich Celebrate 6 Months Together: 'Cheers to Forever'

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato captioned the images. "It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all."

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍."

Earlier this week, Lovato spoke with The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 about her six-month-long relationship with Ehrich, and how quarantining together at the start of the coronavirus pandemic brought them closer.

Image zoom Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Demi Lovato/Instagram