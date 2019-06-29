Demi Lovato Reveals New Inspirational Tattoo and Its Meaning Days After Teasing Her Upcoming Album

Demi Lovato has a new, permanent reminder to prioritize herself.

On Tuesday, the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer, 26, revealed on her Instagram that she had gotten a new tattoo on the ring finger of her left hand.

Inked on the lower part of her finger by tattoo artist Winter Stone, Lovato showed off the word “Me” which was written in small, black letters.

“Me first 🖤 thank you @winterstone for my new forever reminder.. #i🖤me” Lovato captioned the black-and-white shot.

The star also displayed her new ink on her Instagram Stories, where she further explained the meeting behind her finger tat.

“You can’t love anyone unless you love yourself first,” she wrote underneath the new design.

Lovato has been unapologetically embracing herself as of late. Earlier this week, the singer teased her upcoming album and revealed that it would be completely “open and honest,” despite facing possible criticism about her choice to do so.

“You know what’s great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it…” Lovato wrote on a black-and-white screen, with an emoji of a girl shrugging her shoulders underneath.

The new project will be Lovato’s seventh studio album and the first music to be released after her near-fatal overdose last July.

The last time Lovato spoke honestly in her songs was last June when she released a single called “Sober” which detailed how she broke her six-year sobriety.

The song was released just weeks before the singer was rushed to the hospital on July 24 following the incident at her Hollywood Hills home.

The entertainer, who has battled addiction, mental illness, and disordered eating for years, broke her silence on the health scare on social media in August when she shared an update following her hospitalization.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added, before praising her fans for standing by her through the difficult time.”

Lovato concluded, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

The singer remained in a treatment facility until November, when she checked out and then began splitting time between her mom Dianna De La Garza’s home and a sober living facility.

In the time since that day, a source close to the singer told PEOPLE that Lovato was “taking care of herself” — in particular by willingly seeking additional treatment, relying on her close friends, “working out and getting back in the studio to make music.”

Lovato has recently proven that’s the case, first by announcing on May 11 that she had hired prominent music executive Scooter Braun to be her new manager.

“GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!!” she wrote alongside a photo of the pair at a table together.

“Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!!” she added. “Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!! 🖊📄🎉”

Braun, 38, also reposted the shot, adding a few more candid photos into the mix and shared his excitement to work with the singer.

“Reposting this pic from @ddlovato. She is a special person and a special talent. I’m… we.. are honored. Welcome to the family Demi. @sb_projects,” he captioned the series of shots.

A few weeks later, the star teased fans about an upcoming album by sharing a photo of herself back in the studio.

“Making magic ✨🎶” she captioned a close-up shot of herself on June 20, near the studio microphone with headphones on.