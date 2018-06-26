Demi Lovato has added new body ink to her collection — and it could have special meaning to her sobriety journey.

The singer, 25, debuted a tattoo on her right pinky finger that read “Free” in cursive. “Jun. 22, 2018,” Lovato captioned the photo on Instagram Story Monday, presumably revealing the date she got the tattoo.

In a show of solidarity, Lovato’s team, including her manager, assistant and security, also got “Free” tattooed on their pinkies. “The team that tats together stays together,” Lovato captioned a group photo of their fingers.

“That moment when you realize you’re living your dream with the people you love #free,” Lauren Einbinder of management team Philymack shared on Instagram.

“Everyone deserves to speak their truth! Love is accepting someone for who they are and for who they are not! #free #Spirits,” hairstylist César Ramirêz posted on Instagram.

Lovato’s tattoo reveal comes four days after she announced her relapse.

On June 21, the pop star released the new single, “Sober,” in which she reveals she broke her sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/ And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings on the heartbreaking piano ballad. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again/ I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

Demi Lovato

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2011, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Last March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety.

Also on Monday, she performed at the O2 Arena in London after she was forced to postpone a Tell Me You Love Me World Tour show at the venue due to swollen vocal cords earlier this month.

During the rescheduled concert, Lovato sang “Sober” as the crowd sang the emotional lyrics back to her.

Since the release of the single, the former Disney Channel alum has performed it in Barcelona, Spain, on June 21 and Lisbon, Portugal, on June 24.

In her first post on Twitter since releasing “Sober,” she shared a video of the Lisbon performance of the song — in which she revealed she broke her sobriety and apologized to her parents and fans.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” she tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.”

In September 2017, Lovato was honored with the “Spirit of Sobriety” award at the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular in Beverly Hills.

“Every day is a battle,” she said at the time. “You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well.”