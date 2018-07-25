Activewear brand Fabletics is supporting Demi Lovato, one of its celebrity ambassadors, in the wake of the star’s hospitalization for an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news about our friend Demi Lovato, who has inspired so many of us throughout her journey,” the brand said in a statement. “We send her our love and support as she finds the strength to recover.”

Lovato began working with Fabletics co-founder Kate Hudson last year when she designed and modeled her own exclusive collections of workout apparel.

Demi Lovato for Fabletics August Campaign

Lovato, 25, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital from her Hollywood Hills home yesterday following an apparent drug overdose, multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE. Hours later, a Lovato insider said the star was “awake and talking” and in “stable” condition.

Her publicist also released a statement Tuesday evening confirming Lovato is recovering. “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Audio of the emergency call obtained by TMZ revealed the pop star was unconscious upon their arrival and revived with Narcan — an emergency medication to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. While TMZ reported the overdose was heroin related, the Lovato insider claimed to PEOPLE that it was not.

Not long after the news broke, celebrities rallied around Lovato and offered her their well wishes on social media.

Ariana Grande tweeted her support to the 25-year-old pop star, writing, “I love u @ddlovato.” Ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas showed his support, tweeting, “Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi.”

Selena Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey, shared a photo of the two singers on Instagram, writing, “This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16. @ddlovato we love you. The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”

Lovato has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years and been open about her struggle to stay sober. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

After treatment, insiders say she still struggled with her private pain. “Demi was never really clean and sober from all of her demons,” a Lovato source told PEOPLE. “She has been fighting depression and anxiety for quite some time — and is still in such a dark place. She was sober for awhile, but not completely sober for six years.”

Last March, Lovato revealed she celebrated six years of sobriety, but in June she released a new song, “Sober” on which she revealed that she had relapsed.