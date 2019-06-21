Demi Lovato Praises Halsey's Rolling Stone Cover as Singer Receives Backlash for Unshaven Armpits

Image zoom Rolling Stone

Halsey’s Rolling Stone cover is getting a lot of buzz.

The singer, 24, shows off her natural beauty for the magazine’s annual “Hot Issue,” wearing minimal makeup, dainty gold earrings and a simple white tank top. Her signature pixie cut is a few inches longer and noticeably curlier.

But what really sent fans into a frenzy was Halsey’s full-display of armpit stubble. And, although the singer is biracial (her father is African American and her mother is Italian, Hungarian and Irish) many people also pointed out Halsey’s seemingly darker skin tone.

Image zoom Halsey rocking longer locks at the 2019 Met Gala David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

“Cultural Appropriation at its best 🙄” one Instagram user wrote after Halsey shared a screenshot of the new cover to her Instagram account.

Another criticized the star’s au-naturale style, writing, “thought you were a millionaire just buy some wax 🤢”

Despite the backlash from fans, Hollywood’s A-listers are seemingly onboard with the new cover. Latin singer Benny Blanco commented, “rockstar status” under the controversial post, while Demi Lovato defended Halsey writing, “There so much yes about this picture idk where to start 🙌🏼”

Image zoom Halsey Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

And this isn’t the first time the outspoken “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has supported her famous friends. Earlier this year, Lovato, 26, applauded singer Bebe Rexha for opening up about sizeism and red carpet dressing.

After Rexha slammed the fashion industry in a passionate Instagram video post alleging that some design houses refused to collaborate with her on a Grammys dress because she’s “too big”, Lovato voiced her support in the comment section.

“F—ing preach!!!” Demi wrote. “Love this and you for speaking your mind and using your voice!!!”

Image zoom Halsey Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Lovato, is a long time body positivity activist, and she often gets candid about her journey to self-acceptance with fans on social media.

“Sometimes when I’m having bad body image issue days, I remind myself that I’d rather live in freedom from my eating disorder than worry about what people think about my body,” she shared on Twitter in 2017. “I am more than a number and a jean size,” Lovato continued. “F— yeah!”