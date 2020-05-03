Demi Lovato Posts Sultry Photos in Strapless Swimsuit — and Boyfriend Max Ehrich Sweetly Reacts

Demi Lovato is already staying "Cool for the Summer"!

On Saturday, the pop star, 27, shared a series of bare-faced photos that she took of herself in her pool while wearing a strapless, sweetheart-neckline swimsuit.

"Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking pics," she captioned the photos of her in the red one-piece. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer then tagged her photographer Angelo Kritikos, and joked, " you in trouble boo boo 😝🌴."

Kritikos responded to Lovato in the comments, praising her for the photos and welcoming the challenge. "BRING IT ON BOO 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 😍😍😍😍," he wrote.

Several celebrities left uplifting comments under the post, including Lovato's boyfriend Max Ehrich. The Young and the Restless star left an adoring heart-eye emoji under his girlfriend's post.

Model Ashley Graham also wrote "my girl is straight fire 🔥," while fellow singer JoJo added, "A beauty."

Just last week, the singer shared another photo from her lavish pool, this time a selfie showing off her new online purchase: a pair of "rave goggles."

"When I’m bored I buy stuff online. Like these rave goggles that I have no purpose for much less wearing by the pool 😎🌴🌈 Happy May y’all," she captioned the post while wearing the kaleidoscope goggles on her head.

Ehrich again showed Lovato some support in the comments, leaving a series of emojis under the post, including a pink heart.

PEOPLE confirmed in late March that Lovato and Ehrich are dating, and the pair appear to be social distancing together amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the last few days, Ehrich has shared his own photos from what looks to be Lovato's pool, as well as one cuddling with her dog, Batman. He called the little back pup his "son" in the caption.

The couple was spotted grocery shopping at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles together in early April. It was their first public appearance came after weeks of fan speculation about the relationship based on their social media presence.

They first sparked romance rumors in late March when Lovato made a brief, accidental appearance during Ehrich’s Instagram Live.

Lovato's close friend and "I'm Ready" collaborator Sam Smith recently dished on her new relationship, telling Andy Cohen during an appearance on the Bravo host’s SiriusXM radio show that she seemed "happy."

“They seem so sweet,” the singer, 27, told Cohen last month. “She seems happy at the moment which is the most important thing.”