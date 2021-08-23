Demi Lovato Poses in Sexy White 'Birthday Suit' During Tropical Getaway

Demi Lovato is vacationing after celebrating their 29th birthday on Friday

Demi Lovato's birthday celebration is still going strong.

On Monday, the 29-year-old shared sexy snaps from their trip to the Maldives. The cheeky post show the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer posing as they lounged on the beach in a white racerback one-piece swimsuit. One video also shows Lovato splashing into the water.

"Alexa play Birthday Suit by @duckwrth 🌊🐬🦋," the singer captioned the post.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Lovato kicked off their birthday celebration on Friday, by releasing the music video to "Melon Cake" from their seventh studio album Dancing with the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over.

Lovato posted a snippet of the video on Instagram in honor of their birthday and captioned it "No more melon cakes on birthdays 🍉🎂 29, I'm here today and I'm happy you are too. MY VIDEO FOR #MELONCAKE IS OUT NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON @facebook ✨💖."

Demi Lovato/Instagram

The video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, begins with Lovato taking a young girl to a bakery where they buy her a birthday cake.

The video then transitions to Lovato in a black jumpsuit, jacket and cowboy hat singing along to their liberating lyrics — brought to life by rainbow-colored visuals and eccentric background dancers.

Demi Lovato

Lovato came out as non-binary publicly in May on their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, and changed their pronouns to they/them to best represent their "fluidity."

They have since shared insight on their journey with self-image, telling PEOPLE in June about "how important it is to live your truth and not suppress yourself."

The following month, Lovato shared a bubble bath selfie on Instagram telling their followers that they prefer to be makeup-free instead of glammed up.

"I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked. Just me in my purest form," they captioned the post.