Demi Lovato Pays Tribute to Her Great-Grandmother with the 'Most Meaningful Tattoo' Ever

The singer got a portrait of her "Mimaw" at age 26 on her forearm

By
Ashley Boucher
May 16, 2019 11:48 PM

Demi Lovato is celebrating the life of her late great-grandmother with some “stunning” new ink.

The singer, 26, posted a photo on Instagram Thursday showing off a forearm portrait of her great-grandmother at age 26. Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo gave Lovato the tattoo, and also posted a close-up shot to his own Instagram.

“This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more. ❤️ Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me.. it’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten. 🙏🏼🙌🏼,” Lovato captioned the photo.

Lovato’s great-grandmother passed away in 2016.

At the time, Lovato posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute, calling her “Mimaw” “the world’s most special woman.”

“I hate that I can’t hear your voice but I love that you are no longer in pain. I love you so much and I miss you more than anyone could ever imagine. I’ll miss your smile, your wittiness, painting your nails and your kisses. I really do love you more. Rest in peace and most importantly rest in the Lord,” Lovato captioned that post.

RELATED: ‘I Had Hit Rock Bottom’: Everything Demi Lovato Has Said About Her Sobriety Journey

This isn’t the first time Lovato has gotten a tattoo to pay tribute to those she loves.

In January, she got the likeness of her late dog Buddy, who died in 2015, tattooed on her ankle. Dr. Woo also did that tattoo.

Earlier this week, Lovato posted on Instagram to thank her best friends, Sara Elizabeth Mitchell a.k.a. Sirah and Matthew Scott Montgomery, for helping her through her “darkest moments.” Lovato celebrated six months sobriety in January following her overdose last July.

“I’m so lucky to be best friends with two incredible souls who are so talented and creative because it inspires me daily. And you’re so supportive of me and every little thing I do,” the “Sober” singer said.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

RELATED: Demi Lovato Shared ‘Empowering’ Photo of Her Jiu Jitsu-Toned Body: ‘I Feel Awesome’

“You’re the greatest friends I’ve EVER had and our future together is so bright,” Lovato concluded. “I love you both more than you can imagine!! Thank you for this past week 💗 @sirahsays @matthew_scott_montgomery ps. I’m both yalls biggest fans,” she added. The three friends recently vacationed together in Bora Bora, which the singer called “literal heaven on Earth.”

Lovato has been feeling good this week, celebrating how “awesome” she feels after the vacation and her newest degree in Jiu-Jitsu.

“Posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me,” the “Confident” singer captioned a sizzling bikini post on Wednesday. “Any size, any shape, any gender. I have security but in the moments I’m alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker.”

