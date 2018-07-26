Selena Gomez Wears a 'Keep the Faith' Shirt Amid Friend Demi Lovato's Hospitalization

Shortly after news broke of Demi Lovato’s apparent opioid overdose and subsequent hospitalization, Selena Gomez appears to be sending a subtle message about how she’s feeling as her friend focuses on recovery.

The “Back to You” singer, 26, was spotted out publicly for the first time since Lovato’s overdose, grabbing breakfast on Wednesday barefoot with friends and wearing an oversized, baggy t-shirt which read “Keep the Faith” across the back.

Although Gomez offered her support to Lovato, 25, on social media like other stars, sources told PEOPLE the pair of Disney alums will always have each other backs no matter what.

“I’m sure she’s very upset,” a source close to Gomez said about Lovato’s apparent overdose on Tuesday. “They’ve been friends since they were kids and have always been there for each other whether they’ve been close or not.”

The source added, “Demi reached out when Selena had her kidney transplant. They will always care a lot for each other and Selena will be there for her friend.”

Last fall, the former Disney darlings reunited at the InStyle Awards where they hugged on the red carpet and were seen catching up inside.

Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, shared a photo of the two singers on Instagram after Lovato’s hospitalization, writing, “This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16. @ddlovato we love you. The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”

Lovato was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following the incident at her Hollywood Hills home, hours later appearing “alert and stable,” a close source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. Her publicist released a statement Tuesday evening confirming Lovato “is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.”

According to an insider, Lovato and friends “were on a binger the entire night” hours before Lovato was rushed to the hospital by EMTs.

“They keep Narcan on hand for such situations — they were prepared for this. The people she has been hanging around lately aren’t her real friends — they don’t have her best interests at heart,” the insider previously told PEOPLE. “She’s pushed her true friends away.”

The source added, “She had to find creative and sneaky ways to get drugs because her team and those that really care about her really try to keep a close watch on her.”

Last month Lovato released her new hit song, “Sober,” revealing her recent relapse following six years of sobriety. She performed “Sober” in Paso Robles, California, just two days prior to the apparent overdose.

And though Lovato has been vocal about her struggles throughout the years, another insider previously told PEOPLE that Lovato’s period of sobriety was full of ups and downs.

“Demi was never really clean and sober from all of her demons. She has been fighting depression and anxiety for quite some time — and is still in such a dark place. She was sober for a while, but not completely sober for six years.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.