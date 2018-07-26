Kelly Rowland Pays Tribute to Demi Lovato with Temporary Lion Tattoo: 'Got You on My Mind'

Kelly Rowland has her friend Demi Lovato on her mind in the wake of the singer’s apparent overdose.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old Destiny’s Child alum payed tribute to Lovato by getting the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s lion tattoo temporarily inked on her own hand while at Refinery 29’s 29 Rooms event in Chicago.

The image, which Lovato got permanently tattooed on her hand last April after leaving the Time 100 gala in New York City, was nearly an exact replica, covering most of the top of Rowland’s hand.

“Got you on my mind,” Rowland wrote of her friend. “I love you.”

Rowland and Lovato’s friendship dates back to 2013, when the two were judges on the American version of The X Factor.

They most recently reunited in October at the 2017 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California, where Rowland presented Lovato with the Advocate Award honoring her openness concerning her personal battle with bipolar disorder.

“Honesty has shaped my life and even at times it’s been been painful,” Lovato said at the ceremony, Reuters reported. “I’ve felt vulnerable — it’s been scary — but I knew that it was important to me to share my story with others in hopes that it would prevent them from going down the same road with addictions, or people that needed someone to look up to with bipolar disorder, which is something that I have and I’m not ashamed of it. In fact, I’m proud.”

“I want to say to everyone that’s out there, to never give up, never stop fighting, no matter what you’re going through in your personal life,” she continued. “Everybody has struggles, and there’s someone in the world that can relate to you just so you’re not alone, just know that the more you talk about your issues and the things that you’ve gone through the more you can help others and that’s what’s really important is sharing life experiences with other people on this planet.”

Lovato was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following the incident at her Hollywood Hills home, hours later appearing “alert and stable,” a close source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. Her publicist released a statement Tuesday evening confirming Lovato “is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.”

The Disney Channel alum has battled addiction, mental illness and disordered eating for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she received professional assistance for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

She publicly celebrated six years of sobriety in March, and even opened up about her issues with addiction in her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

But even after treatment, insiders say she still struggled with her private pain. “Demi was never really clean and sober from all of her demons,” a Lovato source told PEOPLE. “She has been fighting depression and anxiety for quite some time — and is still in such a dark place. She was sober for a while, but not completely sober for six years.”

In June, Lovato revealed she had relapsed in a new single.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang on the heartbreaking piano ballad, “Sober.”

At the end of the track, Lovato sings: “I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.