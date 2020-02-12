Demi Lovato Opens Up About the Tattoo She Got to Symbolize Her Recent Spiritual Awakening

Demi Lovato‘s latest tattoo has a very special meaning.

The 27-year-old singer, who recently performed live for the first time since drug overdose in July 2018, opened up the most recent addition to her body art collection in a lengthy Instagram post shared on Tuesday. Calling the design “incredibly meaningful,” Lovato shared a close-up of the tattoo — which features an angel being held up by three birds as her own wings fade away.

“I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi,” she began, tagging celebrity tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi.

“Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having,” the pop star continued.

“Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding.”

Lovato went on to thank the “extremely talented” Capozzi for his amazing work, as well as manager Scooter Braun for introducing her to the Los Angeles-based artist.

“Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back!” she said in the caption. “ps. I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well”

Lovato’s tattoo was first unveiled by Capozzi on Christmas Eve last year. At the time, the ink master called the piece on his Instagram: “Divine Feminine Destruction Effect XVIII.”

“We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit,” he wrote alongside a photo of the tattoo, which is located just below Lovato’s neck.

He also included a photo of himself creating the art the Disney Channel alum as she peacefully closed her eyes and bowed her head.

Capozzi explained, “The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up symbolize the reach of an higher state of consciousness.”

“Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you,” he added.

In January, Lovato opening up about the “scary time” in her life after her overdose, explaining how her new song “Anyone” was a representation of the vulnerability she felt following the harrowing incident.

“Well that song, I knew that it represented that period in my life when everything hit the fan,” Lovato said on an episode of the Radio Andy SiriusXM radio show.

The songstress said the track, which she performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards earlier this year, “represented exactly what I was going through, the vulnerability.”

“I also was really proud of the vocal and I thought, ‘I’ve never had a moment like this, you know, where I’ve sat down at a piano or that I’ve stood next to a piano and sang my heart out,” she explained.

“I’ve never had one of those moments on an awards show, and I thought, ‘you know, if I ever come back from this’ — because I was still in the hospital and I didn’t know — and I thought, ‘if I ever come back from this, I end up going back to music and I’m on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song.'”