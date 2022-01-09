Demi Lovato Debuts New Spider Tattoo on Their Freshly Shaved Head: 'We Are All Connected'

The two-time Grammy Award nominee, 29, debuted a spider tattoo on their shaved head by celeb favorite Dr. Woo . "By @_dr_woo_. Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease," Lovato joked about their brand new buzzcut .

They documented the process on their Instagram Story before showing off the final product and detailing the inspiration, a figure in Indigenous American mythology known as Grandmother Spider.

"It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things," Lovato wrote. "She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world."