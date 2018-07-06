Demi Lovato Glows as She Shows Off Her Freckles in New Makeup-Free Selfies - See the Photos

Demi Lovato is celebrating her barefaced beauty.

In a new Instagram photo posted on Thursday, Lovato showed off her “frecklesss” while lounging in the water at what appeared to be a beach. Lovato wore a strapless bikini top in the glowing selfie.

Later, the pop star also posted another makeup-free selfie to her story, resting her hand on her face in the image.

The new pictures come just weeks after Lovato candidly revealed through an emotional new song that she relapsed after six years of sobriety.

Demi Lovato Instagram

In “Sober,” Lovato alludes to falling off the wagon, singing, “I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

Lovato later took to Instagram to express her gratitude to fans for their support in the wake of her news, writing, “To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light. I am forever grateful.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Reveals New ‘Free’ Tattoo She Got with Her Team: ‘Love Is Accepting Someone for Who They Are’

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato Is ‘Learning to Love’ Her Body as She Addresses Eating Disorder Recovery

In addition to opening up about her battle with sobriety, Lovato has also always been candid about her struggle with body positivity.

The 25-year-old publicly gave up dieting back in January, a decision was motivated by her past history of eating disorders.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Lovato revealed her motivation behind sharing her new diet-free lifestyle.

RELATED: Demi Lovato’s Best Makeup-Free Selfies

“It was important to me to share that with my followers because there are so many people in the world who feel pressured by society and the diet culture,” she said, “and I feel like someone has to speak out and say that you don’t have to force yourself to lose weight, or to look a certain way.”