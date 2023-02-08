Demi Lovato Just Revealed How Good She Is at Doing Her Own Makeup: See the Before and After

Demi Lovato is "Confident" in her makeup skills.

The "29" singer (who uses she/they pronouns) shared two selfies to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, proving just how good she is at perfecting her own glam.

The before snapshot shows her posing with a makeup-free face while wearing athleisure clothing. In the after pic, she dons a bronzy full-coverage makeup look with bold brows and a punchy red lipstick shade. She also changed into a graphic tee for the transformation.

"Did my own glam," Lovato, 30, wrote across the photo.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Over the weekend, Lovato sported a bold makeup look at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala in Los Angeles, for which she wore a black strapless Rubin Singer gown with a ruched silhouette, asymmetrical neckline and white underlay. Her short hair was styled into a slicked-back, Old Hollywood-inspired 'do with waves.

But all wasn't so glamorous. In a series of outfit photos shared to Instagram Monday, the Grammy-nominated artist also revealed that she secretly wore a knee brace to the fête, which was covered by the dress' scalloped skirt.

"I had a knee brace on under this gown," she wrote under the photos without disclosing the reason why she needed the support.

Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

Lovato's look was met with love from other musicians including Kehlani, who called the actor "STUNNIN'" and Halsey, who commented, "This is just simply INSANE!!!!!!!"

While the Disney Channel alum certainly shined on the carpet, she didn't do it alone. The star-studded affair also marked Lovato's first red carpet appearance with her boyfriend Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, who attended the event clad in a black suit.

PEOPLE first confirmed Lovato's new relationship in early August 2022, with a source revealing at the time: "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."

Lovato went "Instagram official" with Jutes on her page in November 2022 — showing off their Zombie bride and groom Halloween costumes.

Before their big debut, the pair had a self-care moment together. Lovato shared a selfie to her Instagram Story, in which the twosome posed with the berry-hued Renée Rouleau Skin Care Triple Berry Smoothing Peel slathered on their faces.