The singer added a new piercing directly above their left ear

Demi Lovato Got a New Piercing Next to Their Spider Head Tattoo

Demi Lovato is continuing to evolve their look.

Just days after debuting a spider tattoo inked across the side of their shaved head, Lovato, 29, added a new industrial piercing directly below it for an even edgier vibe.

The Grammy-nominated artist turned to Los Angeles-based piercer Daniel Ruiz to give them exactly what they were looking for. "Yes @ddlovato has a new piercing

By @mrprickrichink me," Ruiz captioned a video of Lovato showing off the freshly-pierced round stud directly above the left ear.

On Jan. 9, Lovato kicked off the new year by visiting celeb-favorite tattoo artist Dr. Woo for the intricate spider-shaped body art.

Once the tattoo was complete, the "Confident" singer revealed it on Instagram.

"By @_dr_woo_. Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease," Lovato joked about their brand new buzzcut.

The star documented the tattooing process on their Instagram Story before showing off the final product and detailing the inspiration, a figure in Indigenous American mythology known as Grandmother Spider.

Demi Lovato Debuts Spider Tattoo on Their Head: 'We Are All Connected' Credit: Demi Lovato/Instagram

"It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things," Lovato wrote. "She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world."

Their latest body art and piercing comes after a source told PEOPLE that they quietly completed another treatment program last year following their 2018 near-fatal drug overdose. "Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first," the insider said.