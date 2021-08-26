Demi Lovato Gets Song Lyrics Tattooed on Their Hand: 'It's Perfect!'

Demi Lovato got inked!

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 29, already has their fair share of tattoos. But on Wednesday, Lovato visited celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo to add another meaningful design to their collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lovato showed off their left hand after Dr. Woo tattooed lyrics from musical group Beautiful Chorus' song, "Infinite Universe." In all capitalized letters the tattoo reads, "Love will live forever on the infinite universe." Surrounding the lyrics, the tattoo artist inked small shooting stars, crescent moon and the planet Saturn.

"THANK YOU @_dr_woo_ for making exactly what I asked for!!! It's perfect!!!" Lovato captioned the pic.

Demi Lovato Instagram Credit: Demi Lovato Instagram

Demi Lovato Instagram Credit: Demi Lovato Instagram

The lyrics from this specific Beautiful Chorus track hold a special place in Lovato's heart. During an Instagram Story earlier this month, the singer, who just celebrated their 29th birthday on Aug. 20, explained, "The song that represents [being] 28 for me would have to be 'Infinite Universe' by Beautiful Chorus."

It's been a transformational year for Lovato. In May, the star came out as non-binary publicly on their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, and changed their pronouns to they/them to best represent their "fluidity."

Demi Lovato Instagram Credit: Demi Lovato Instagram

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," Lovato said. "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

Demi Lovato Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The singer-songwriter later spoke to The 19th about the role the pandemic played in their coming out journey — and shared that in hindsight, the "dissolvement" of their relationship with Max Ehrich helped them find their true self.