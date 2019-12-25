Demi Lovato Gets New Tattoo That Represents 'A Birth of the Spirit' After Austin Wilson Split

Demi Lovato is celebrating her own personal growth with a new tattoo.

On Christmas Eve, celebrity tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi revealed Lovato’s latest ink: an angel, who is being held up by three birds as her own wings fade away.

Capozzi has titled the piece “Divine Feminine Destruction Effect XVIII”

“We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit,” Capozzi wrote alongside a photo of the tattoo, which is located just below Lovato’s neck.

He also included a photo of himself creating the art on Lovato, 27, as she peacefully closed her eyes and bowed her head.

Capozzi explained: “The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up symbolize the reach of an higher state of consciousness.”

“Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you,” Capozzi added.

Lovato expressed her gratitude in the comment section of the Instagram post writing, “Thank you so much 🙌🏼 it’s incredible and you are so extremely talented 😊💕”

TMZ reported that the tattoo took around eight hours to complete and was started at around noon and finished around 8 p.m. at Capozzi’s private downtown Los Angeles studio.

It’s been a big year for Lovato, who celebrated 6 months of sobriety in January (following her overdose in July 2018) and got baptized in the Jordan River during a spiritual trip to Israel in October.

“Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life,” Lovato wrote on Instagram after the trip.

Lovato’s new tattoo also comes days after her split from boyfriend Austin Wilson after months of dating.

“She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a source told PEOPLE. “She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”

The pair first made their relationship public in November when she shared a romantic photo of herself with the 25-year-old shirtless model, who gave her a kiss on the cheek. (The photo of the pair has been since deleted from her Instagram account.)

Earlier this month, Lovato went dark on social media while teasing the release of her new music. Sharing only an all-black square on Instagram, the Grammy-nominated musician captioned the post, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….”

Though no release date has been officially announced for a new song or album, this project will be the first solo project from Lovato since she left rehab in November 2018.