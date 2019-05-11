Demi Lovato isn’t just cool for the summer, she’s hot in paradise!

The singer, 26, revealed she just recently returned from a getaway trip to Bora Bora, and posted some bikini photos to commemorate the vacation.

Lovato looked stunning in a leopard-print bikini and stylish sunglasses, showing off her recent shoulder-length bob hairdo, while posing in front of the South Pacific island beach.

“Just left what’s possibly my favorite place on Earth with my best friends. Bora Bora is literal heaven on Earth.. I may be posting a lot of pics in the next few days.. I’m sorry in advance 😂” Lovato captioned the post.

Last year, Lovato revealed her battle in overcoming body image issues, admitting she dealt with an eating disorder years back.

“I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism. Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing,” Lovato wrote in an Instagram post last January. “Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible.”

The former Disney star says she’s been training boxing and jiu-jitsu lately, and the results certainly show! Lovato celebrated six months of sobriety in January, following a near-fatal overdose in Los Angeles last July.

In late March, Lovato proudly announced that she earned a new degree in the Brazilian martial art. “2nd degree blue belt!!!!” Lovato wrote on her Instagram story, along with a photo of her new stripe.

“This means the world to me and I couldn’t be happier,” she said in another photo. “Brazilian jiu jitsu is a passion of mine and I can’t wait to learn more and more.”

Lovato also thanked her instructor, Chris Light, who gave her a sweet note about her promotion that read: “Earned. Not given.”