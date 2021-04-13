Demi Lovato Says She Feels the ‘Most Beautiful’ When She’s ‘Clean and Comfy’ Without Makeup
"I don't know, that's just when I feel the most like myself," Demi Lovato told Drew Barrymore on her talk show Tuesday during the series’ Beauty Week
Demi Lovato embraces her natural beauty!
The singer — who recently released her docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil — opened up about what makes her feel "the most beautiful" during Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in honor of the series' Beauty Week.
"I think I feel the most beautiful when I have a bare face, even in my sweatpants, just hanging out with my friends," Lovato, 28, shared to host Drew Barrymore.
She added, "I don't know, that's just when I feel the most like myself. [Just] clean and comfy."
The "Anyone" singer previously spoke about her love for being makeup-free in a fresh-faced selfie she posted in February.
"Haven't done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it's important to show myself underneath it all," Lovato wrote alongside the selfie.
The singer added, "This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time."
"Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. ? #ILoveMe," Lovato proudly declared.
Lovato also opened up to Barrymore, 46, on Tuesday about her decision to cut her hair.
"I'm doing what I need to do for myself and my well-being. I'm putting myself first in front of my career, and that's something I had never done before. I was so preoccupied with being the sexy, feminine pop star that I just ignored who I am," the "Confident" singer said.
"I cut my hair because I just wanted to free myself from all the gender and sexuality norms that were placed on me as a Christian from the South," she explained. "And when I cut my hair, I felt so liberated. I wasn't subscribing to an ideal placed upon me to be someone that I'm not."
Lovato added, "Now that I'm owning who I am, I feel the happiest I've ever felt and that's because I'm being honest."
