"Someone gave me a mask with my smile on it and I'm equally amused as I am disturbed," Demi Lovato said of her unique new face mask

Demi Lovato Shows Off Face Mask of Her Own Smile: 'Equally Amused as I am Disturbed'

Demi Lovato has found the perfect way to show off her smile while staying safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the "Commander in Chief" singer, 28, shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself wearing a facial covering that has the bottom half of her face, including her nose and lips, printed on it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Someone gave me a mask with my smile on it and I'm equally amused as I am disturbed," Lovato wrote on the selfie.

Image zoom Demi Lovato Demi Lovato/Instagram

Last month, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Lovato and her fiancé Max Ehrich, who got engaged in Malibu on July 22 just four months after they started dating, decided to go their "separate ways" after several weeks of "conflicts."

"It was very hurtful to Demi when she realized that Max's intentions weren't genuine," one insider told PEOPLE. "Breaking off the engagement was not an easy decision."

"Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," said another source about the early stages of their relationship. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress and everything was just fun."

Image zoom Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Demi Lovato/instagram

Following news of the breakup, Ehrich claimed he had found out about their split via "a tabloid" and later wrote on his Instagram story that the two hadn't "spoken over the phone... we haven't even officially ended anything to each other. Literally."

However, a source told PEOPLE that Ehrich was informed about the breakup well before it was reported. "Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press," the source said.

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato Discusses Mental Health and Admits She's a 'Little Embarrassed' by Her Past 'Mistakes'

Since the split, Lovato has released new music. Days after news of their separation, the star debuted the breakup song "Still Have Me." And ahead of her Billboard Music Awards performance, she released the politically-charged "Commander in Chief."

The ballad — written by Lovato, Julia Michaels, FINNEAS, Justin Tranter, and Eren Cannata and referencing the police killing of George Floyd earlier this year — came out just weeks ahead of Election Day and as voters across the country head to early voting sites to cast their ballots.

After its release, she replied to a fan critical about her political stance, writing, "You do understand as a celebrity, I have a right to political views as well?" before adding, "I literally don't care if this ruins my career. This isn't about that. My career isn't about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in."