Demi Lovato is celebrating summer with a brand-new do! The singer, who has been rocking a black bob for the past year, switched up her sleek style in favor of a longer, lighter look.

For all of the details surrounding Lovato’s mane change, we went straight to the source: the singer’s hairstylist and colorist of almost six years, Amber Maynard Bolt, of Nine Zero One salon.

After a total of 11 hours in the salon chair (split into two separate sessions), Maynard Bolt created what she’s calling Lovato’s “Cool for Summer” do, aptly named after the star’s hit single.

“The reason behind her new length is simple: Change,” the hair pro tells PeopleStyle. “Demi has been rocking her short dark hair for about a year now. In the past, she has never been afraid of change, so I think this was a natural evolution for her. [She likes to] shake things up!”

She adds: “This was all Demi’s idea! Like I said, this new change is all a part of the ‘Demi Evolution’!”

The transformation, which was Lovato’s first major strand switch-up since her Camp Rock days, began when Maynard Bolt added 15 inches of Great Lengths hair extensions to Lovato’s shoulder-skimming bob. “[The extensions] are individually attached to small amounts of hair to create a more natural movement,” she says. “It took about six hours to build up her look to make it most realistic.”

While the extension process took the pro about six hours to complete, she says it was totally worth it after experiencing Lovato’s initial reaction to the longer length.

“I think my favorite thing about adding long hair to Demi is her reaction,” she tells PeopleStyle. “She likes to whip her hair back and forth … and might I say, she does a pretty good job of that!”

It wasn’t until a day later that Lovato decided she wanted to go lighter, so the singer called Maynard Bolt for a last-minute appointment to add in some seasonal highlights for an “extra pop.”

The lighter look is a set of warm, multi-dimensional honey highlights that gradually fade into her extensions, says the pro.

“I wouldn’t call her hair ombré,” Maynard Bolt explains to PeopleStyle. “Even though [the color] is lighter on the ends, it still very multi-dimensional.”

No matter the color’s technical term, we’re “Confident” we’ll be obsessing over the singer’s hair makeover for the rest of summer.

