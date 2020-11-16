Demi Lovato Changes 5 Times for People's Choice Hosting Gig – and Goes Blonde!

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Demi Lovato shined in five different outfits — and a blonde wig! — while hosting the 2020 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old singer kicked things off on a high note, walking the red carpet in a sequin Naeem Khan ensemble, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Peter Marco rings and Nickho Rey earrings. She rocked a bronzy makeup look and wore her waist-length black hair in loose waves to complete the fiery '70s-inspired look.

Her hairstylist Paul Norton said in a press release that he wanted to "bring the powerful glamour of icons like Cher by creating long, flowing and touchable locks that would empower Demi for the night.”

To start the show, Lovato slipped on her second outfit of the night: an Elie Saab long sleeve gown covered in sequins that featured a slit up with the center, Jimmy Choo shoes and Peter Marco jewelry. She also changed into a blonde wig with loose curls that Norton achieved by sectioning off the hair using the ghd Curve Creative Curl Wand to create a "straighter and more modern wave," he explained. The hair pro let each wave cool for a few minutes, then applied the OGX Smoothing + Shea Sleek Humidity Blocking Hairspray to lock them in place.

"I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life," the singer said as she reflected on some of her biggest moments from the start of the year. "Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down."

"So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged," the "Confident" singer quipped, referring to Ehrich's proposal in July.

Lovato continued to wow in the fashion department after a successful opening monologue — for her third look, she wore a glamorous Halpern multi-colored mini dress, metallic-toe Gianvito Rossi pumps, Nickho Rey earrings and Eriness rings.

Next, she switched things up with a Alexandre Vauthier metallic wrap dress that featured a billowy top and a curve-hugging asymmetrical skirt. The “Confident” singer teamed the look with a Peter Marco diamond necklace and Gianvito Rossi strappy stilettos.

The Disney Channel alum stunned in a plunging Greta Constantine dress that was synched at the waist for her final outfit of the night. She paired the look with the same diamond necklace, Messika jewelry and Gianvito Rossi platform peep toe heels by Greta Constantine

Before the show, Lovato opened up on the red carpet about how “excited” she was to be hosting the show.

“I think the best part about this awards show is that the people vote. Anytime that there’s an award show where people vote, it’s incredible,” she said. “It’s been amazing. I’m so glad I get to come back and host.”

And while Lovato is no stranger to performing at awards shows, she said that hosting is definitely “a little out of the comfort zone,” adding, “It’s completely different because when I’m singing I’m really in my element. For hosting it’s not my first language so to speak,” she explained. “But that’s what makes it exciting and fun.”