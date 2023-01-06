Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes Have a Cute Matching Face Mask Moment

The singer showed off the cheeky selfie on Instagram on Friday

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 6, 2023 04:05 PM
Demi Lovato Instagram Story
Photo: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Couples who self-care together, stay together!

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes have been putting their relationship on display on Instagram and their latest date night involved a fun bit of self-care in the form of masking.

The latest photo from Lovato was a selfie posted on Instagram of the two love birds with matching red face masks from Renée Rouleau Skin Care slathered all over their faces. Lovato didn't include a caption but did tag both Jutes and Renée Rouleau, along with adding the praise hands emojis.

Their product of choice is the Triple Berry Smoothing Peel, which Rouleau shared on her own Instagram Story. She re-shared Lovato's photo, writing, "@ddlovato spreading the berry love."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato" data-inlink="true">Demi Lovato</a> Instagram Story
Demi Lovato/Instagram

The couple even opted for (slightly) matching 'fits to go with their masks. Lovato, 30, is pictured with their hair slicked back in a black and white button-up pajama shirt, while Jutes wears a t-shirt and beanie.

This post comes after the songstress posted a photo set to Instagram documenting how the couple rang in the new year. Lovato and the Canadian rocker went on a snowboarding trip to California's San Gorgonio Mountain.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato" data-inlink="true">Demi Lovato</a> Shares Pictures with Boyfriend Jutes to Ring in the New Year: ‘Wishing You All the Best’
Demi Lovato and Jutes. Demi Lovato/instagram

The post consisted of a photo of the two sharing a kiss, a photo of them on top of the mountain, photos with the view from the ski lift, a video of the winter wonderland and a video of steam coming out of a pair of mugs.

The couple also recently celebrated Christmas Eve at Disneyland. Lovato shared two photos of the musicians in front of the theme park's Sleeping Beauty castle. In one of the photos, the two are sharing a kiss, while in the other, they are hugging with their heads toward the camera.

A source close to the couple confirmed their romance to PEOPLE in August, saying that Lovato was in a "healthy and happy relationship" with the rockstar. The new relationship came around the same time Lovato released her eighth studio album Holy Fvck, which also marked her first collaboration with Jutes.

"They joke, laugh, talk about their mutual personal problems, and what they overcame as young people in the music business," the insider told PEOPLE. "He is in awe of her talent and very supportive."

Jutes co-wrote several tracks on the album, including "Substance," "Happy Ending," and "City of Angels." The inside source said that the pairing has "a lot in common," including that they are both on sobriety journeys; Jutes marked 100 days sober in July, while Lovato has openly discussed her sobriety following a 2018 drug overdose.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato" data-inlink="true">Demi Lovato</a> Shines in Elegant Off-the-Shoulder Gown that Showcases Her 'Love' and 'Fear' Tattoos
Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

When Lovato isn't showing off her relationship, she's showing off her glam style — like at the UNICEF Gala in N.Y.C. in November last year.

While gracing the blue carpet at the event held at The Glasshouse in New York City, the "Melon Cake" singer posed in an elegant black and white off-the-shoulder gown by Hellessy, complete with opera gloves.

Adding some bling to the stunning look, Lovato sported David Yurman's Albion and Wheaton rings in sterling silver with pavé diamonds. Her stylist Dianne Garcia who put together the ensemble for the evening also paired the singer's outfit with matching footwear by Stuart Weitzman.

