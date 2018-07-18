Demi Lovato Debuts New Blonde Hue! All the Scoop From Her Colorist

Demi Lovato is having a blonde moment.

Lovato teased her hair change on her Instagram story on Tuesday, showing off lighter locks from usual, dark black tresses.

Stylist Amber Maynard Bolt confirmed Lovato’s dramatic new ‘do to PEOPLE, revealing the shade was created using Joico’s LumiShine and Joico’s Blonde Life at Los Angeles’ Nine Zero One salon, with assistance from Anthony Holguin.

“She had not done a change in a while and wanted something new,” Maynard Bolt tells PEOPLE. “Usually she is open and willing to do big changes. She had her short black hair for a while and was growing it out, and when it got longer to play with, she decided to do this change.”

Demi Lovato/Instagram

The colorist — who has worked with Lovato for seven years and has changed the singer’s hair to everything from pink to purple in the past —spills that the star, 25, knew what look she wanted going into the appointment. And notes this was no quick salon visit.

The entire process took two days, with the team starting at 4:00 p.m.on the first day and not wrapping up until midnight. The next day began at 9:00 a.m.

“We are there for a while, so at times we have [a] Netflix binge, and we watch some shows,” explains Maynard Bolt. “Her chef will make her very healthy food and bring it to her…She also scrolls [through] Instagram and make phone calls, hangs out, and chats with us most the time.”

Lovato’s new look comes amid a difficult time for the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer. In her new single “Sober,” Lovato shared with fans that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore,” she sang. “And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”

Lovato’s pal Iggy Azalea, 28, recently told Entertainment Tonight that she knew about the star’s relapse before the song’s release.

“I had known about it, as a close friend,” Azalea explained to ET. “So I had really wanted for her to be the one to tell people that. And I worried a lot, as her friend, that something was going to leak or somebody would somehow take that and use it negatively against her, or to make her seem like she’s got a secret.”

As Lovato deals with the changes in her life, she is enjoying her new look. “It’s very soft and pretty on her,” Maynard Bolt says. “It brings more dimension and looks great with her natural root in there. Doesn’t look too dramatic since the color doesn’t start on the scalp. It can grow out pretty and natural.”

Adds Maynard Bolt, “She looks beautiful, and we are totally obsessed with it.”