This $24 Strapless Bra Is a Game Changer for Bigger Busts, According to TikTok
Strappy sundresses, on-trend corset tops, and tube top rompers are the makings of an especially fun summer wardrobe, but for those with larger busts, they can present a problem: What kind of bra do you wear when you need lift and support, but don't want your straps to show? The solution, according to one user on TikTok, is none other than Delimira's Great Support Lace Strapless Bra, which is available for just $24 on Amazon.
In a video that got nearly 140,000 likes, TikTok user @that_other_hannah_ shared a recommendation of the bra, which has over 3,200 five-star reviews on Amazon. It's available in a wide range of sizes, from 32A to 42F, and 13 colors, including several different nude tones. The bra is designed with silicone strips on the inside, which gives it a better grip on the skin so it doesn't slide down, and it has molded cups that provide a subtle lifting effect. Its low cut front makes it well-suited to wear with plunging necklines.
Shoppers with larger busts are especially impressed at how well the strapless bra stays up. "As a more top heavy woman who has literally never found a strapless to get excited over, this bra is absolutely amazing," wrote one. "It doesn't slide down, it feels super supportive, and it doesn't look ridiculous."
Others are impressed at how comfortable it is throughout the day. "I did my arm stretching, bending over, jumping up and down, and it didn't budge," a customer said. "I wore it the next day with an off-the-shoulder shirt, and around 3pm I had realized I hadn't touched/adjusted/itched/pulled/tugged AT ALL since I put it on that morning!"
Some reviewers even say Delimira's bra is the ″best″ strapless bra they've ever tried, and that it rivals far more expensive brands. It even holds up to hours of dancing at weddings, so you know it's reliable even when you're moving around.
For just $24, Delimira's strapless lace bra can give you all the support you need — and the freedom to wear all the strappy tops and dresses you want with total confidence.
