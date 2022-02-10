Delilah Belle Hamlin Shares Instagram Photo Wearing Her Late Grandmother Lois' Diamond Earrings
Delilah Belle Hamlin is paying tribute to her late grandmother.
In a recent Instagram post, the 23-year-old model (the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin) modeled her late grandmother Lois' diamond earrings.
In a series of photos, the model posed wearing a revealing black halter top while showing off the square shaped diamond danglers.
She captioned the post, "Lois' earrings 💎💎💎"
Rinna, 58, responded to the post with three emojis of a dove, heart and crying face. The post also caught the attention of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, who commented with the emojis, "💎♥️😇."
Lois Rinna died on Nov. 15 at 93, less than a week after her daughter shared with fans that her mother was "transitioning" after having a stroke.
On the day Lois died, Delilah penned a touching tribute in her honor on Instagram that read, "What a special human you were. There are no words to encapsulate how amazing you were. This journey has been such a sad, shocking, yet beautiful experience because I know now you get to be with Frank and be reunited with the love of your life, while looking as beautiful as ever. Heaven has certainly gained a beautiful, smart, entertaining, compassionate, loving angel this morning at 5:05 am🤍🦋👼🏼"
She continued, "I will never forget you nana. I love you more than you have ever probably known. You were a fighter. You taught and showed me the meaning of strength. And as one of your last wishes, I will get better for you."
A week before her death Lisa shared some "very sad" news about Lois' health on Instagram alongside a throwback video of Lois dancing to a "Despacito" remix.
"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke," the Bravo star told her followers. "I am with her now, so let's celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions. I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know," wrote Lisa.
Lois, who was extremely close with Lisa, made occasional appearances on RHOBH over the years.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the mother-daughter duo was unable to see each other for over a year. They eventually reunited this past June to celebrate Lois' 93rd birthday.