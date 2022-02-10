Delilah Belle Hamlin Shares Instagram Photo Wearing Her Late Grandmother Lois' Diamond Earrings

The 23-year-old model and Lisa Rinna's oldest daughter honored her late grandma with a glamorous post
By Natasha Dado February 10, 2022 05:24 PM
Credit: Delilah Belle/Instagram

Delilah Belle Hamlin is paying tribute to her late grandmother.

In a recent Instagram post, the 23-year-old model (the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin) modeled her late grandmother Lois' diamond earrings.

In a series of photos, the model posed wearing a revealing black halter top while showing off the square shaped diamond danglers.

She captioned the post, "Lois' earrings 💎💎💎"

Rinna, 58, responded to the post with three emojis of a dove, heart and crying face. The post also caught the attention of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, who commented with the emojis, "💎♥️😇."

Lois Rinna died on Nov. 15 at 93, less than a week after her daughter shared with fans that her mother was "transitioning" after having a stroke.

On the day Lois died, Delilah penned a touching tribute in her honor on Instagram that read, "What a special human you were. There are no words to encapsulate how amazing you were. This journey has been such a sad, shocking, yet beautiful experience because I know now you get to be with Frank and be reunited with the love of your life, while looking as beautiful as ever. Heaven has certainly gained a beautiful, smart, entertaining, compassionate, loving angel this morning at 5:05 am🤍🦋👼🏼"

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

She continued, "I will never forget you nana. I love you more than you have ever probably known. You were a fighter. You taught and showed me the meaning of strength. And as one of your last wishes, I will get better for you."

A week before her death Lisa shared some "very sad" news about Lois' health on Instagram alongside a throwback video of Lois dancing to a "Despacito" remix.

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke," the Bravo star told her followers. "I am with her now, so let's celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions. I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know," wrote Lisa.

Lois and Lisa Rinna wear vintage Chanel jewelry

Lois, who was extremely close with Lisa, made occasional appearances on RHOBH over the years.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the mother-daughter duo was unable to see each other for over a year. They eventually reunited this past June to celebrate Lois' 93rd birthday.

