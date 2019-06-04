Delilah Belle Hamlin Slams Trolls Who Criticized Her 'Clean Skin' Selfie: 'This Blows My Mind'

Delilah Belle Hamlin is fighting back against critics who she says called her a “liar” after she posted a selfie, which she claimed was makeup-free, on Friday, along with the caption: “a good @goi lipstick and clean skin thanks to @treatyoselfstudios for these luscious lashes makin me feel prettier 🤤.”

“The fact that I even have to stand up for myself and justify this blows my mind,” the model wrote on Instagram on Sunday night in response to Friday’s post, whose comments have since been turned off.

Hamlin, 20, the daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, revealed that critics sent her messages saying she was “making young girls feel poorly about themselves” by labeling her photo “makeup free” — a label they claimed was inaccurate.

“In this photo I am wearing absolutely ZERO makeup. haven’t washed my face since last evening,” she continued in the caption of another selfie she posted. “The only thing I have on are eyelash extensions. I would never want to post anything that would create young girls or boys to feel as though they need to uphold unattainable beauty standards.”

“This is me all oily and sick in bed with no flash and no filter on my face. You should never care what other people think about you however, after getting over thousands of hateful messages it started to hurt me,” she added. “Just a friendly reminder that cyber bullying ISNT COOL.”

“And I am being 100% vulnerable and honest,” she concluded. “Obviously there are larger issues to be focusing on in the world right now however, I want to use my social media platform for good and to help influence young girls and boys in a positive way so just reinforcing that!”

Earlier this month, the model released a 54-piece capsule collection with online retailer Boohoo and has been posting pieces from the collaboration to her social media.

She captioned one photo of herself wearing a piece from the collection, writing, “was such a blast shooting with you guys! This collection has been so fun to watch grow and I can’t wait to see all of you wearing it!! Xo @boohoo #boohooxdelilah 💖.”

She previously expressed her excitement over the project, saying, “YOU GUYS!!!! I am so unbelievably excited and grateful to be the new face of the @boohoo premium collection! 🤤😩🥰✨ thank you to everyone who helped make this happen it’s sick #boohooxdelilah our 54 piece capsule collection drops today so go check it out 😘💖.”